Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 29,177 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 33.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,177 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

