Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 1,530 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 417.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $468.13 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.09 and a twelve month high of $495.16. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.67.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.43.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

