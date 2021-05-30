Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STRNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, February 5th. HSBC raised shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS STRNY opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $37.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $2.1683 per share. This represents a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

