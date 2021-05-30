Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Insider Purchases $79,800.00 in Stock

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) insider Peter G. Traber acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SELB opened at $4.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.97. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 1,387.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 115,828 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

SELB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Selecta Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

