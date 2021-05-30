Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 300 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7,330.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $160.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $88.48 and a 12 month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

