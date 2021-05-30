Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $114.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.29.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $2,446,101.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,085,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,157 shares of company stock valued at $12,370,039. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

