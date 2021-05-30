Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after buying an additional 1,359,123 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,710.92. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,047,348. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on K shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

NYSE K opened at $65.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.89. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

