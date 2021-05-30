Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.54 Million Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

In other news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $47.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,179.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

