Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,587,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,884,000 after purchasing an additional 129,214 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 17,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTWO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.98.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTWO opened at $185.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.86 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.89.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

