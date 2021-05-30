Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Sealed Air by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Sealed Air by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 33,352 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 337,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sealed Air by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of SEE opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.63. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.94.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.