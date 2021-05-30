Score Media and Gaming (OTCMKTS:TSCRF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSCRF)’s share price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.23 and last traded at $17.20. Approximately 628,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,760,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Score Media and Gaming from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.43.

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

