Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.04. The stock had a trading volume of 189,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,903. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.16. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $79.58.

