Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Short Interest Update

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,386,900 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the April 29th total of 5,651,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBRCY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.88. 77,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,425. Sberbank of Russia has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $17.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Sberbank of Russia had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 36.13%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sberbank of Russia in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Sberbank of Russia

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products.

