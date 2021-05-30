Saybrook Capital NC Reduces Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Saybrook Capital NC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.19.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,958,164.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total value of $819,762.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at $37,534,629.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $625.22. The stock had a trading volume of 22,737,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,071,926. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.84 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $665.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $683.75. The company has a market capitalization of $602.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 625.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

