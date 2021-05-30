Saybrook Capital NC Has $11.15 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Saybrook Capital NC boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Diageo makes up 3.4% of Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $11,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at $2,642,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Diageo by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.25. The stock had a trading volume of 311,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,621. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $193.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.02. The company has a market capitalization of $113.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

