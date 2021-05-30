Saputo (TSE:SAP) Lifted to “Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Saputo (TSE:SAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Desjardins currently has C$45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$42.00. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC raised shares of Saputo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Saputo to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saputo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.88.

SAP stock opened at C$41.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.20 billion and a PE ratio of 28.06. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$31.39 and a 12 month high of C$41.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$39.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.18%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

