RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.20 Million

Brokerages expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to post $50.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.37 million. RPT Realty posted sales of $44.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year sales of $201.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $195.16 million to $208.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $211.14 million, with estimates ranging from $202.66 million to $220.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RPT Realty.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RPT Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $12.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,273.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 8.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 2.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 125,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 300,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.