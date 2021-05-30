Royce & Associates LP Increases Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,563 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $17,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,621,000 after purchasing an additional 110,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 539.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 814,871 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 916,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,508,000 after purchasing an additional 460,804 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 157,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 57,373.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 463,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,478,000 after purchasing an additional 463,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.54. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $46.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

