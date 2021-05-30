Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$137.00 at National Bankshares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$130.00 to C$137.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.56.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$125.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$179.02 billion and a PE ratio of 15.55. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$88.99 and a twelve month high of C$126.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$119.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$111.15.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.47 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.3199996 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,685.40. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.42, for a total transaction of C$656,831.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$724,835.09. Insiders have sold 17,102 shares of company stock worth $2,025,430 over the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

