Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$137.00 at National Bankshares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$130.00 to C$137.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.06% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.56.
Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$125.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$179.02 billion and a PE ratio of 15.55. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$88.99 and a twelve month high of C$126.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$119.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$111.15.
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,685.40. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.42, for a total transaction of C$656,831.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$724,835.09. Insiders have sold 17,102 shares of company stock worth $2,025,430 over the last three months.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
