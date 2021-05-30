Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Park Lawn (TSE:PLC)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$43.00 target price on the stock.

PLC has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.94.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

TSE PLC opened at C$32.72 on Thursday. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$21.66 and a 12 month high of C$35.60. The stock has a market cap of C$970.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$93.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.5499999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is currently 48.77%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.