Royal Bank of Canada Increases Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $40.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on URBN. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,919.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $717,127.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $791,064.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,279.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,656 shares of company stock worth $1,991,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $1,336,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

