Router Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $25.77 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $7.29 or 0.00020304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $25.77 million and $1.06 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00058003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.66 or 0.00305602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.57 or 0.00188296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003889 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.49 or 0.00851317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00032274 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,536,315 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

