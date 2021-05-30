Round Table Services LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of Round Table Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

AMZN stock opened at $3,223.07 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,398.20 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,316.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,207.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

