RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 113.0% from the April 29th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 61.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ROBOF traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457. RoboGroup T.E.K. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94.
About RoboGroup T.E.K.
