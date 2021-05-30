RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 113.0% from the April 29th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 61.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROBOF traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457. RoboGroup T.E.K. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94.

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. engages in the robotics, motion control, and technology education business in Israel. It develops automation, motion control, and algorithmic functions related products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems.

