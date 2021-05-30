Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will post sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.49 billion. Robert Half International posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $5.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

RHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

NYSE RHI opened at $88.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. Robert Half International has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $91.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.