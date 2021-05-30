Robert A. Bruggeworth Sells 1,668 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $300,556.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,977,669.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $182.72 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.15 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Qorvo by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.70.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

