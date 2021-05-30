Rhumbline Advisers Sells 896 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 263,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Webster Financial were worth $14,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,955,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,426,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,276,000 after buying an additional 253,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1,140.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 204,475 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $7,847,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 548,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,125,000 after acquiring an additional 169,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

NYSE WBS opened at $56.68 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average is $50.28.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.