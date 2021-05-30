Rhumbline Advisers Has $16.46 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,670 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $16,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.2% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNW. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $84.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

