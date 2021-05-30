Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,519 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of NiSource worth $15,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,924 shares of company stock worth $293,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of NI stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.31. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.62.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

