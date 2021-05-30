Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,231 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Omnicell were worth $16,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMCL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,663,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,702,000 after acquiring an additional 172,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Omnicell by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,736,000 after buying an additional 241,675 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after buying an additional 615,344 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after buying an additional 470,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth $62,233,000.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.86.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $139.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 180.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $146.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

