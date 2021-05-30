REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 21,964 shares.The stock last traded at $97.00 and had previously closed at $96.82.

Several research firms have recently commented on REX. TheStreet raised REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $575.41 million, a P/E ratio of 177.84 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.75.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after acquiring an additional 85,354 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in REX American Resources in the 4th quarter worth $3,254,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 107.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

