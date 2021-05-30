REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 21,964 shares.The stock last traded at $97.00 and had previously closed at $96.82.
Several research firms have recently commented on REX. TheStreet raised REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
The company has a market cap of $575.41 million, a P/E ratio of 177.84 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.75.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after acquiring an additional 85,354 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in REX American Resources in the 4th quarter worth $3,254,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 107.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)
REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.
