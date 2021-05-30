Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Short Interest Down 48.4% in May

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the April 29th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Resonate Blends stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. 175,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,959. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28. Resonate Blends has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.93.
About Resonate Blends
