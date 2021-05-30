Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Short Interest Down 48.4% in May

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the April 29th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Resonate Blends stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. 175,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,959. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28. Resonate Blends has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.93.

About Resonate Blends

Resonate Blends, Inc, a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis-based products. It also operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides various offers, discounts, and alerts and events schedules, such as happy hours, trivia night, and other campaigns, as well as events, deals, and messages on their cell phone via SMS messaging to gyms, bars, boutiques, dentists, salons, restaurants, investor relations firms, real estate agents, and digital marketing agencies.

