Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Short Interest Update

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the April 29th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 882,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RWBYF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.03. 1,130,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,404. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. Red White & Bloom Brands has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $4.13.

Red White & Bloom Brands Company Profile

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Florida. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

