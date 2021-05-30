RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $74 million-$78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.20 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMAX. Compass Point cut RE/MAX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut RE/MAX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. RE/MAX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

RMAX traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $35.01. The stock had a trading volume of 45,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,065. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $650.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65 and a beta of 1.50.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RE/MAX will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is presently 62.59%.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

