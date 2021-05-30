Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX opened at $88.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion, a PE ratio of -49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $88.83.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

