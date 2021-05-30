Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) SVP Douglas M. Long Sells 3,504 Shares

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) SVP Douglas M. Long sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $133,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,437.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:RYN opened at $38.19 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 432.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 96,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 21.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.