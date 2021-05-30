Rational Advisors LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,285 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

