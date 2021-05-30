Rational Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,028,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,588,000 after buying an additional 232,536 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,840,000 after buying an additional 864,572 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,365,000 after buying an additional 1,880,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,408,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,180,000 after buying an additional 74,456 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 52.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,024,000 after buying an additional 552,550 shares during the period. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.96.

SPOT opened at $241.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.65. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $177.21 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

