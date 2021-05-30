Rational Advisors LLC Acquires 1,138 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 175,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day moving average is $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.