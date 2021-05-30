Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Given a C$2.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions stock opened at C$1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.60. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$1.97.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile
