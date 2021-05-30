Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Given a C$2.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions stock opened at C$1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.60. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$1.97.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.