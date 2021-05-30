Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of QBAK traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.53. 2,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972. Qualstar has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99.

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power Solutions and Data Storage Systems. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages; or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices.

