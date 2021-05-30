Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of QBAK traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.53. 2,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972. Qualstar has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99.
Qualstar Company Profile
