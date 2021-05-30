Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Qorvo by 172.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Qorvo by 39.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.70.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $182.72 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.15 and a one year high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $502,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,071,029.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,060,591. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

