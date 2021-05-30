Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Brixmor Property Group Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brixmor Property Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

Shares of BRX opened at $22.71 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $636,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.