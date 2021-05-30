Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Issued By Wedbush

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Vista Outdoor in a research report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VSTO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Aegis upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $43.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $1,170,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $231,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 91.8% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 41.7% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

