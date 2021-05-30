Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Nordic American Tankers Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Nordic American Tankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 8.10%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $527.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $5.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,808,000 after buying an additional 757,621 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,000,843 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after buying an additional 1,545,645 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 3,130.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,361,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after buying an additional 2,288,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 136,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 5.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,143,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 54,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

