Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Urban Outfitters, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – William Blair increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. William Blair also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Shares of URBN opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,919.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average is $32.35.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS.

In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $103,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,991,200 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

