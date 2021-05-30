Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for KB Home Cut by Wedbush (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for KB Home in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.93.

KBH opened at $46.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.32. KB Home has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $7,923,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $1,716,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 24.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

