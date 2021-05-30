ProximaX Market Cap Hits $9.11 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. One ProximaX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ProximaX has traded 55.5% higher against the dollar. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $9.11 million and $231,146.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

