Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will post ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the highest is $0.37. Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($1.78). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 142,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTGX opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

