Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $114.80

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 114.80 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 110.33 ($1.44), with a volume of 58195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.20 ($1.44).

Several analysts have issued reports on PFD shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £906.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 96.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Premier Foods Company Profile (LON:PFD)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.